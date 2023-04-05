PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When discussing furry friends, bats aren’t usually the first animal to come to mind. But three fuzzy Rodrigues flying foxes born at the Oregon Zoo will change that.

The endangered bats, called flying foxes because of their furry faces and pointy ears, were once nearly extinct but these new pups are joining a growing population of the species, the Oregon Zoo said.

Rodrigues flying foxes are only native to the island of Rodrigues, a tiny island in the Indian Ocean, where they are important to the island’s ecology because few other pollinators or seed dispersers exist there.

Following a cyclone in 1979 there were fewer than 100 of the bats left the zoo said, leaving the flying foxes as the rarest bats in the world.

English naturalist Gerald Durrell moved some survivors and formed a colony to repopulate the species and thanks to over four decades of conservation the bats now number around 20,000.

“Every bat pup is important, especially for an endangered species like this one,” said Kelly Gomez, who oversees the zoo’s bat area. “Rodrigues flying foxes nearly went extinct a few decades ago. That they’re still here shows that people can make a difference if we work together for wildlife.”

The Oregon Zoo has been housing Rodrigues flying foxes since 1994 and has since raised over 50 pups.

“Helping to sustain a population in zoos is especially important for an island species like this one,” Gomez said. “With so few left and such a limited geographic range, a severe weather event on their island could essentially wipe them out.”

Visitors to the Oregon Zoo have a chance to spot the pups in the bat cave clinging onto their mothers until they learn to fly.