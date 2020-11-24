‘Tiger King’ rescue operated on by OSU veterinarians

5-year-old Chobe now lives at a sanctuary in Scotts Mills

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Doctors at Oregon State University’s veterinary hospital recently operated on a 5-year-old lioness rescue from ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic’s Oklahoma facility.

Chobe has lived at the WildCat Ridge Sanctuary in Scotts Mills since 2019, and recently began suffering from an infection. She underwent surgery at the Lois Bates Acheson Veterinary Teaching Hospital to remove her uterus and ovaries.

“Essentially it’s just like doing a cat spay, but on a mega scale,” said Dr. Katy Townsend, an associate professor of small animal surgery in the Carlson College of Veterinary Medicine and the surgeon who operated on Chobe.

She said the surgery was successful and she should make a full recovery.

According to Ian Ford, sanctuary executive assistant, Chobe is a “mismatch of genetics” because of inbreeding at Joe Exotic’s facility. He said she is stubby, but sweet and expressive.