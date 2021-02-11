Tips for keeping your pet safe during winter weather

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As officials prepare roads and residents stock up ahead of an incoming winter storm, officials at the Oregon Humane Society want to remind people to also keep an eye out for four-legged friends during cold weather.

First and foremost, keep your pets indoors when temperatures reach 30 degrees, since pets can suffer from frostbite, disorentation and other injuries in extreme cold weather.

When they do go outside, be sure to limit the time they’re out of the house, especially if they have a short coat or are young or older. The Oregon Humane Society recommends putting a coat or sweater on short-haired pets when they’re outside.

Another consideration for when you take your furry friend outside is to put petroleum jelly or another paw protector on their feet to protect them from chemical de-icers, cold and salt.

And just because it’s cold, doesn’t mean animals won’t face dehydration issues. Make sure they’re getting fresh water, and be sure to check on the water supply for any animals that are outside, such as horses and goats, to make sure it’s not frozen.

Click here for more tips from the Oregon Humane Society.