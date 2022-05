PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A lamb’s friendship with a farm dog in Newberg is taking over the internet.

Beau was rejected by her mom at birth, but in a TikTok video, farmer Olivia Akers documented how her dog Max took care of the lamb and helped her grow.

Beau stayed by Max’s side and even became an “indoor” lamb at times.

Akers said Beau is now big enough to live outside with the other sheep, but still hangs out with her best friend Max for playtime.