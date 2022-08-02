PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Veterinary clinics in the Portland metro area have been extremely busy lately, which is why the Oregon Humane Society is helping owners get their pets vaccinated by offering clinics through the month of August.

The clinics are meant to help pet owners who need routine care for their pets or who are struggling to find a veterinary clinic that is accepting new patients.

OHS Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steve Kochis said preventative care now can help pets avoid health problems in the future.

The clinics will be held for both dogs and cats. The cat clinics will take place on August 6 and 20. The dog clinics will be on August 13 and 27. Owners must register their pets online in advance.

The standard package costs $90 and includes a wellness exam, vaccines and flea and tick prevention. The ultimate package, for $120, includes the same things as the standard package, pulse a microchip. Payment is required in advance.

The wellness clinics are being held two months before OHS opens the Community Veterinary Hospital. The hospital will offer veterinary care to under-resourced clients and their pets who have a difficult time affording treatment and checkups. It will offer services on a sliding scale.

“We know there are people in our community who love their pets but are not able to afford veterinary care, especially for emergencies or chronic conditions,” Kochis said. “The Community Veterinary Hospital will play a key role in keeping pets with the families who love them.”

The hospital is scheduled to open in October.