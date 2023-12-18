PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A mountain lion was spotted in the middle of suburban Washington County during the nighttime hours of Dec. 16.

Aloha resident Josh Gonzalez told KOIN 6 News that his security camera captured the mountain lion passing through his yard on 173 Avenue between Blanton and Pike streets. Gonzalez said that he plans to report the sighting to the Beaverton Police Department during his lunch break Monday.

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesperson Beth Quillian told KOIN 6 News that Aloha residents shouldn’t worry about the sighting.

“This is not a sighting that should cause alarm,” Quillian said. “Oregon is cougar country and sometimes cougars do pass through urban areas. Also, the rise in popularity of doorbell and security cams comes with an increase in wildlife ‘sightings.’ Wildlife that may have been present all along is now being caught on camera.”

The ODFW has provided the following list of mountain lion safety tips:

Cougars are most active at dawn and dusk. They are normally elusive and wary of humans, so it is rare to see one. But keep safety tips in mind and report sightings to ODFW.

Learn your neighborhood. Be aware of any wildlife corridors or places where deer or elk concentrate.

Walk pets during the day and keep them on a leash. Keep pets under your control when in parks or other natural areas.

Be sure to use lights and make your presence known to wildlife at night. If letting pets outside at night, stay outside with them and limit their time outside.

Use animal-proof garbage cans and do not leave garbage outside unsecured.

Feed pets indoors and do not leave food out for feral or wild animals.

Remove heavy brush from near the house and play areas, install motion-activated light outdoors along walkways and driveways.

Do not feed any wildlife. By attracting other wildlife, you may attract a cougar. Keep bird feeder areas clean.

If you have a garden or keep livestock, deer-proof your garden and yard with nets, lights, fencing. Fence and shelter livestock. Move them to sheds or barns at night.

If you encounter a cougar, stay calm and back away while facing it. Cougars often will retreat if given the opportunity so leave the animal a way to escape.