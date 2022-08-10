PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A quick thinking Oregon State Trooper is being credited for literally catching a dog that hopped out of a car during a traffic stop and it was all caught on two different cameras.

In a Twitter post Wednesday, Oregon State Police shared a trooper’s encounter with a speeding driver and their “co-conspirator,” who tried to elude police on foot.

The video from the trooper’s dash cam shows the trooper approaching the vehicle when one of the dogs in the car jumps through the window and into the trooper’s arms. Video from the trooper’s body camera shows a different angle of the pup leaping out of the car and right into the trooper’s chest. OSP praised the trooper’s “cat-like reflexes to foil an attempted escape.”

Police say the dog and its owner were let off with a warning.