Watch: Oregon Zoo elephants ‘Squish the Squash’

Animals

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s an elephan-tastic day at the Oregon Zoo!

The Zoo’s elephants participated in the annual halloween tradition of Squishing the Squash. 2020 marks the 22nd annual year of the event.

“The tradition goes back at least to 1999, when Hoffman’s Dairy Garden of Canby dropped off a prize-winning 828-pound pumpkin for the zoo’s Asian elephant family to enjoy,” the Zoo said.

Local farmers would often donate their overstock Halloween pumpkins to the zoo for the animals to enjoy.

Oregon Zoo Howloween events

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss