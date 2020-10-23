Watch: Oregon Zoo elephants ‘Squish the Squash’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s an elephan-tastic day at the Oregon Zoo!

The Zoo’s elephants participated in the annual halloween tradition of Squishing the Squash. 2020 marks the 22nd annual year of the event.

“The tradition goes back at least to 1999, when Hoffman’s Dairy Garden of Canby dropped off a prize-winning 828-pound pumpkin for the zoo’s Asian elephant family to enjoy,” the Zoo said.

Local farmers would often donate their overstock Halloween pumpkins to the zoo for the animals to enjoy.

