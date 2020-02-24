Wayward sea lion creates roadblock in Cowlitz County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Sergeant dealt with an unexpected road hazard Sunday in Castle Rock: a wayward sea lion.
The roadblock was discovered by Sergeant Corey Huffine on Garlock Road, which is a fairly wooded area. Backup was called to help corral the animal and return it to its natural habitat on the Columbia River.
