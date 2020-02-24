Wayward sea lion creates roadblock in Cowlitz County

Animal Control helped capture the animal

Wayward Sea Lion. February 23, 2020 (Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Sergeant dealt with an unexpected road hazard Sunday in Castle Rock: a wayward sea lion.

The roadblock was discovered by Sergeant Corey Huffine on Garlock Road, which is a fairly wooded area. Backup was called to help corral the animal and return it to its natural habitat on the Columbia River.

  • Animal Control helps corral the sea lion. February 23, 2020 (Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Wayward Sea Lion. February 23, 2020 (Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Sergeant Corey Huffine and the unexpected road hazard. February 23, 2020 (Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Animal Control helps corral the sea lion. February 23, 2020 (Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office)
  • The sea lion has been safely captured and is ready to go back to the river. February 23, 2020 (Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office)

