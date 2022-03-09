PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman spotted owls using her telescope in a neighborhood in Northwest Portland neighborhood and now she is sharing some pretty cool pictures and video.

Mary Kay Gehring, who posted videos and photos of the animals on Nextdoor, said she saw great horned owls through a telescope in Torreyview near her house last week. One video shows an owl looking directly back at the telescope while another shows a mother feeding its young.

“I usually stand off to the side, so I’m not visible, but I can see the camera through the viewfinder,” said Gehring. “It’s actually a pretty cool way to watch them too because I’m not bugging them.”

Gehring has the camera, which is connected to a telescope, in the top room of her house pointed right at the animals.

Currently, her post showcasing the animals has more than a thousand likes and dozens of comments on the neighborhood app.

“Everybody has been really positive,” Gehring said about the post. “People seem to need (positivity) right now, which is cool.”

She added, “I’ve been trying to respond to people’s questions. I’ve had a number of people who wanted to come and photograph, and I finally had to put a little disclaimer on the front of my comments saying you can’t see (the nest) from the ground. I don’t want the owls disturbed.”

When asked about advice for those looking for owls elsewhere, Gehring said, “These guys don’t build their own nest. They nest in previously used nests from other animals. … So, keep your eyes open. You know what you’re going to see.”