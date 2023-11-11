PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Veterinary researchers have warned dog owners not to panic over the respiratory disease that mysteriously popped up in the Portland and Willamette Valley areas this summer, but there are still precautions that pet parents can take.

In case you missed it, the Oregon Department of Agriculture recently alerted veterinarians of an “infectious respiratory disease” that had been reported for over 100 canines since Aug. 9.

ODA said there have been three types of cases: Chronic tracheobronchitis that often lasts between six to eight weeks and isn’t responsive to antibiotics, chronic pneumonia that isn’t responsive to antibiotics, and acute pneumonia that has severe impacts between 24 and 36 hours.

As state and federal veterinary labs work to define the disease and its cause, the Oregon Veterinary Medical Association tells dog owners to exercise “caution rather than worry.”

OVMA listed the disease’s potential symptoms as coughing, sneezing, nasal discharge, eye discharge and lethargy. Dog owners are advised to contact their veterinarian if they notice any of these symptoms, or for further information on preventing infection.

The veterinary association also recommended keeping dogs up-to-date on vaccines against canine influenza, Bordetella and parainfluenza.

Additionally, the experts said canines should have a health check 12 to 24 hours before attending events with other dogs. Event organizers are advised to have a veterinarian on-site as well.