Will, Grace and Karen: Dog trio looks for loving new home

The dogs' foster mom said the animals have seizures when separated and must be adopted as a family

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s hard enough for animal shelters to adopt out older pets but it’s even harder to find a home willing to take on three older dogs at once.

Puplandia is a volunteer-driven nonprofit group in Oregon that rescues, rehabilitates and rehomes dogs. It recently took in three Maltese dogs named Will, Grace and Karen. Will and Grace are both 7 years old and their mom, Karen, is 13.

All three have experienced some trauma.

“Somebody had posted online that there was a dog dying in a backyard and they had called for a welfare check and police had come out and they weren’t able to get in,” said Puplandia foster mom, Brooke Benson.

BEFORE – A rescued dog in need of a new home, Feb. 5, 2020. (Puplandia)

AFTER – A family pack of rescued dogs in need of a new home, Feb. 5, 2020. (Puplandia)

Three related Maltese dogs — Will, Grace and Karen — are in need of a loving family to adopt them and keep them together, Feb. 5, 2020. (Puplandia)

The dogs’ owner had passed away. By the time Puplandia was able to step in and rescue the trio, Karen had a faint pulse and an open wound. All three had severely matted fur.

They had a brother, Jack, but he passed away shortly after from lymphoma.

Puplandia cleaned the dogs and helped to get them healthy again. But they quickly realized the family needs to stay together.

“What we discovered about this pack specifically is that they have to be together,” said foster dog mom Brooke Benson. “We thought we could adopt one out, two out — but when you separate them, they have seizures. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

The dogs are smaller than most cats. Puplandia hopes someone will open their home and hearts to the trio who just want to spend their days together.

“They just want to cuddle,” Benson said. “We just want to find a home for the three of them.”

There’s a flat fee of $250 to adopt all three dogs.

Interested in adopting Will, Grace and Karen? Click here.