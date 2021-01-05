Wolves off Endangered Species List, still protected in Oregon

FILE – This June 30, 2017 remote camera image released by the U.S. Forest Service shows a female gray wolf and her mate with a pup born in 2017 in the wilds of Lassen National Forest in Northern California. Trump administration officials on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, stripped Endangered Species Act protections for gray wolves in most of the U.S., ending longstanding federal safeguards and putting states in charge of overseeing the predators. (U.S. Forest Service via AP, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Most gray wolves were removed from the Endangered Species List on Monday, setting the stage for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to manage them in the state.

Officials said wolves in Oregon remaint protected under the state’s Wolf Conservation and Management Plan, which was adopted in 2005.

At the end of 2019, the wolf count in Oregon stood at 158, which is up from 14 just a decade earlier. The most recent count will be available in the spring, officials said.

There were wolves that had remained on the federal Endangered Species list. Those were wolves west of highways 395, 78 and 95. The area east of those highways was delisted in 2011.

Wolves remain protected throughout the state. Hunting and trapping of wolves remains prohibited statewide.

The biggest change from the federal delisting, authorities said, “is that under the state’s Wolf Plan, lethal control could be allowed in situations of chronic livestock depredation when non-lethal measures have been unsuccessful at eliminating conflict. However, a number of other criteria must also be met, see the rule for details.”