Woman cited for animal cruelty after leaving dog at Vancouver park

Henry the Dog will be up for adoption soon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The woman who was caught on video leaving her dog at Orchards Park in Vancouver and driving away on Thursday has been identified and cited for animal cruelty, Clark County Animal Protection and Control said Saturday.

The incident was recorded on a neighboring resident’s surveillance camera: a woman driving a Tesla pulled into the cul-de-sac next to the park, took the dog out of her car, led the dog to the park, then quickly ran back to her car to leave.

Animal Protection and Control opened an investigation into the apparent abandonment. On Saturday, the program manager said animal control officers were able to identify the woman in the video, but did not disclose her name to media. She was interviewed the same afternoon. Authorities reported that she was cooperative and ultimately cited under county animal cruelty laws for abandoning her pet.

Henry the Dog has now been officially surrendered to Animal Control. He remains in the care of Humane Society for Southwest Washington.

When news first broke of Henry’s abandonment, people came forward in droves volunteering to take him in. Now that the investigation has concluded, the healthy 13-year-old lab is expected to be up for adoption soon. Potential adopters should keep their eyes on the Humane Society’s website for his availability, according to Clark County authorities.

“Clark County Animal Protection and Control appreciates the tips provided by the public in this case, and reminds everyone that resources are available for struggling pet owners. If a pet owner needs assistance with veterinary care, pet food, behavioral issues, or rehoming we suggest they start with their local humane society.”