Working dog becomes family dog: PPB K9 Bora retires

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of the Portland Police Bureau’s finest retired Wednesday, even though she’s only 9.

Bora is a purebread German Shepherd who has been with the PPB since 2016. She’s trained at finding and apprehending people and, even now, views her work as play. Bora has been great at disarming people wit the potential to cause harm to human officers.

She’s still young at heart but her handler, Sgt. Kristi Butcher, said her dog is retiring to become a regular family dog.

“I think it’ll be a transition for both of us but I am happy to be able to provide her with a home for retirement and get to do the things she hasn’t been able to do because she’s been a working dog,” Butcher told KOIN 6 News.

Bora will become an indoor dog and go on family vacations instead of being a working police dog.