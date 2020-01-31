World’s oldest orangutan swings into 60 at Oregon Zoo

Inji was born in the wild and came to the Oregon Zoo when she was about a year old

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland is home to a very famous — very orange — sexagenarian.

Inji lives at the Oregon Zoo and is thought to be the oldest orangutan in the world. Keepers celebrated her 60th birthday this month but zookeepers aren’t sure when, exactly, she was born.

She was born in the wild around 1960 and came to the United States through the wild animal trade, which was legal at the time. Inji’s owner brought her to the Oregon Zoo on Jan. 30, 1961 when she was about a year old.

Her keepers said the ultra-geriatric great ape is in incredible shape.

“Inji’s in amazing shape for her age,” said Asaba Mukobi, the zoo’s senior primate keeper. “She has no major health concerns — she isn’t taking any special medication. Her age and remarkable condition say a lot about the quality of care she’s received over the years.”

Over the course of her long life, Inji’s presence at the zoo has helped raise awareness about the plight of wild orangutans. Both the Sumatran and Bornean orangutan species are considered critically endangered.

Inji is celebrating the start of her 60s in privacy as the zoo completes work on its new Primate Forest area.