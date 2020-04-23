Worried about cats and COVID? DoveLewis sees no uptick

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — DoveLewis Animal Hospital is urging pet owners not to be frightened by the recent reports that two cats in New York have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Clinically, for as many people who have been afflicted by this, there hasn’t necessarily been an uptick in animal cases. So I think it’s a low likelihood that there’s a meaningful involvement with animals,” Dr. Ladan Mohammad-Zadeh told KOIN 6 News on Thursday.

“The reality is that however many people have been confirmed with the disease, and the tragic number of people who have passed away, there has not, from my perspective here at the hospital, been an uptick in respiratory cases. So we haven’t seen that same parallel happen in animals.”

Mohammad-Zadeh said that despite there being no uptick, it’s still sensible to take precautions with your pets. Try and keep cats indoors, and if you can’t, then towel them off when they come inside. Take the same precautions with dogs after they play with other dogs and wipe them off when possible, she said.

“If there is an involvement with pets in the transmission chain, what we’re hearing is that it’s unlikely…but if there’s a one off case like those cats, that’s what it is. People should be aware and not frightened,” she said.