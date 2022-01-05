App connects Portlanders to unsold food, discounted price

Too Good To Go is an app available in the Portland area that connects people to vendors that have unsold food surplus at the end of the day. (Courtesy Photo: Too Good To Go)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Instead of throwing out unsold food at the end of the day, vendors in Portland are partnering with an app to help people pick up food at a discounted price.

Too Good To Go is a mobile app where people can click on a map and purchase extra unsold food from restaurants and stores in their area. People can buy a “surprise bag” for one-third of the price and pick it up at the end of the day.

Claire Oliverson, a spokesperson for the app, said the app has almost 200 partners in Portland, such as Coco Donuts and Stumptown Coffee Roasters.

“We always call it a win-win-win,” said Oliverson. “It’s about fighting some of the world’s biggest problems through eating extra doughnuts or having some nice pizza in your life or sushi. So, we try to have a sort of positive mentality about the way that we can all make a difference.”

According to The World Counts, about a third of the world’s food is wasted. That’s roughly 1.3 billion tons a year.

The website added that the global food system accounts for up to 30% of greenhouse gas emissions, which includes food waste.

In the Portland area, Too Good To Go said that the community has saved more than 30,000 meals from being thrown away.

“It’s a pretty impressive number of folks who are leaning into this and finding it as a great solution,” Oliverson said. “We only launched in Portland last May, so we haven’t even been live for a year, but I think the Portland spirit is alive and well in trying to reduce emissions, support local businesses and just share some good food together.”

Other vendors in Portland through the app include Subway, Petite Provence and Bob’s Red Mill.