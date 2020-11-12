Armed domestic violence suspect arrested in Northeast Portland

Portland police arrested Allen Ming Chiu Ling on a fourth-degree domestic violence assault charge on Nov. 11, 2020. When officers took him into custody, he was found wearing body armor, armed with a handgun, and carrying four magazines. Booking photo courtesy Multnomah County Jail, evidence photo courtesy Portland Police Bureau

Police said they had been warned the domestic violence suspect was armed.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police arrested a domestic violence suspect Wednesday who they say showed up at a Northeast business wearing body armor and carrying a loaded handgun and four extra magazines.

At around 9:30 a.m., officers first responded to the 10300 block of Northeast Brazee Street for reports of a domestic violence incident. Officers performed an investigation at the scene and established probable cause to arrest 35-year-old Allen Ming Chiu Ling for domestic violence-related crimes. Police were warned the suspect had a firearm.

Police said they tried speaking to Chiu Ling while he was inside his vehicle, but he sped away and officers couldn’t find him.

A few hours later, police received a call from the victim who said Chiu Ling was at a business in the 12200 block of Northeast Erin Way.

Officers responded and found Ling in the parking lot. When they took him into custody, police discovered Chiu Ling was wearing body armor and was carrying a loaded semi-automatic handgun with four extra magazines on his belt.

Chiu Ling was booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center on a fourth-degree domestic violence assault charge.