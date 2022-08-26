PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration are warning Oregonians to be aware of “rainbow fentanyl.”

Rainbow fentanyl has been showing up all across the country recently and has been found several times in Oregon in recent weeks. It is a brightly colored version of the extremely toxic opioid and sometimes even resembles candy.

The drug is incredibly dangerous and as it’s apparently becoming more widespread, officials are seeking to keep the public informed.

“We urge all Oregonians to be on the lookout for fentanyl in our community and respect the highly-toxic nature of this substance,” said Steve Mygrant, Chief of the Narcotics and Criminal Enterprises Unit of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

“Fentanyl is commonly disguised in fake prescription pills. If you find or come in contact with pills not dispersed by a licensed pharmacist, assume they are fake and potentially lethal. Fake pills are indistinguishable from real pills.”

DEA Acting Special Agent in Charge Jacob D. Galvan even went as far as to say “Fentanyl is the deadliest drug threat we face today. It doesn’t matter what color, shape, or form it comes in; just two milligrams of fentanyl – the equivalent of 10 to 15 grains of salt – is enough to kill someone. DEA’s Portland Office is seizing record amounts of fentanyl and we will continue this important work because we know American lives are at stake.”

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that in 2021, there were more than 107,000 deaths from drug overdoses and synthetic opioids (mainly fentanyl) made up more than 75% of them.

According to the CDC, Fentanyl is reportedly 80-100 times more powerful than morphine and 30-50 times more powerful than heroin. 3 milligrams can be enough to kill an average adult male.

Officials ask that if you encounter any version of fentanyl, to not handle it and to call 911 immediately.

If you or someone you know suffers from addiction, please call the Lines for Life substance abuse helpline at 1-800-923-4357 or visit their website. Phone support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also text “RecoveryNow” to 839863 between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. Pacific Time daily.