At least five dead in SW Albuquerque hot air balloon crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland's first LGBTQ+ mural will soon stand along Northwest Broadway and Northwest Couch street. The piece titled "Never Look Away" will showcase the beauty and struggle of Oregon's LGBTQ+ community with the faces of Portland's pride heroes. Among the eight being featured is David Martinez.

Martinez is the current deputy director of internal affairs at Latino Network, a Portland-based non-profit working to empower and educate the Latinx community.

“A common theme throughout everything that I do is around access and around the community," Martinez said. “All of us have a story and experience a value of strength and those of us that come from a community, whether its Latino, whether we're gay, whether from a rural setting, whether, from an urban setting, those experiences give us that much more to draw from, and so I really do try to represent that and reflect that."