PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least two people died in a Scappoose house fire on St. Helens Road early Sunday morning.

Firefighters with the Scappoose Fire District say they responded to the fire at approximately 3:30 a.m., where they found 75% of the home consumed by flames. Rushing to save the people inside, firefighters broke a window and successfully pulled two people and a pet from the burning home. However, all of the victims succumbed to their injuries.

“Firefighters were alerted that victims were still in a back bedroom,” the Scappoose Fire District said. “Unable to enter the structure through normal entry points, firefighters broke a window in the bedroom and removed two people and a pet. None of the three survived.”

Firefighters say that another victim is still believed to be inside the burned home. The Columbia County Fire Investigation Team, Oregon State Police and the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office are actively investigating the cause of the fire.