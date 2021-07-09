ATF adds $5K to rewards for info on Heidi Manor fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A federal agency is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for a deadly fire caused by fireworks in Northeast Portland.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, also known as ATF, is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fire at the Heidi Manor apartment complex.
The fire left two men dead in the early hours of July 4. According to ATF, four others were injured, including a 25-year-old woman who suffered critical injuries.
Anyone with information regarding those responsible for the fire should contact ATF at 1.888.ATF.TIPS (888.283.8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website.
In addition to the ATF reward, Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest. Anonymous tips can be submitted online.
Tips can also be sent to Portland Police Bureau Detective Meredith Hopper at meredith.hopper@portlandoregon.gov.