ATF adds $5K to rewards for info on Heidi Manor fire

Two people died in a 4-alarm blaze that destroyed the Heidi Manor apartments on NE Weidler in Portland, July 4, 2021 (KOIN)

Two rewards are up for grabs for information leading to an arrest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A federal agency is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for a deadly fire caused by fireworks in Northeast Portland.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, also known as ATF, is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fire at the Heidi Manor apartment complex.

The fire left two men dead in the early hours of July 4. According to ATF, four others were injured, including a 25-year-old woman who suffered critical injuries.

Signs memorialize the men who died in a blaze at the Heidi Manor apartments in Northeast Portland, July 8, 2021 (KOIN)

A 4-alarm blaze destroyed the Heidi Manor apartments in Northeast Portland. Investigators determined the fire was caused by fireworks, July 8, 2021 (KOIN)

PFR investigators at the scene of the 4-alarm blaze that killed 2 people at Heidi Manor in Northeast Portland, July 7, 2021 (KOIN)

Seth Robert Thompson and Robert William Gremillion were killed in the Heidi Manor fire. (PPB)

Anyone with information regarding those responsible for the fire should contact ATF at 1.888.ATF.TIPS (888.283.8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website.

In addition to the ATF reward, Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest. Anonymous tips can be submitted online.

Tips can also be sent to Portland Police Bureau Detective Meredith Hopper at meredith.hopper@portlandoregon.gov.