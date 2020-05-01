Authorities ID 4 found dead in Sweet Home mobile home fire, release new details

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Family members found dead inside their Sweet Home mobile home after it was engulfed in flames on Tuesday morning have been identified by authorities as new details about the investigation were released Thursday.

Police say autopsies for 63-year-old John Shobert, 41-year-old Tiffany Shobert, 15-year-old Johnathon Shobert and 2-year-old Charlotte Shobert have been completed; the causes and manner of death were not released “pending contact with family members and additional investigative work.”

However, police revealed the fire was started by gasoline used as an accelerant and that investigators had found a firearm, a sharp and blunt force instrument and a torch lighter near the bodies of the victims after determining the deceased had trauma to their bodies “not consistent with trauma caused by fire,” including evidence of gunshot wounds in addition to “sharp, blunt force trauma.”

No other details about the investigation were immediately released, but Sweet Home Police Sgt. Ryan Cummings told KOIN 6 News that there were other “surviving family members that were not present at the time of the incident.”

Firefighters and police officers responded to the scene at 1530 Tamarack St., space No. 29, just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, where they found the mobile home consumed by an inferno. After battling the flames, first responders entered the home and found the home’s four residents dead.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office, Oregon State Police Arson Investigation unit and the Linn County Major Crimes team, are aiding Sweet Home investigators.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s [sic] family and friends during this tragic time,” Sweet Home police said in their Thursday statement.

Police also asked the community to be sensitive to the families of the victims and to avoid speculating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sweet Home Police Det. Keenan Martin at 541-367-5181.

The investigation is ongoing.