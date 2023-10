OSU says there is no current threat to the community.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An explosion took place near the Oregon State University campus on Monday afternoon, the college announced in a social media post.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital, police said.

The explosion happened at the 1300 block of Campus Way around 2:30 p.m, police said. Authorities are investigating and asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.