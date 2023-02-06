PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Hood River Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in helping capture an armed robbery suspect.

Officials say that deputies responded to Marco Sports in the 1000 block of Hwy 281 just after 6 p.m. after receiving reports about an armed robbery. Witnesses say that a man had entered the business and brandished a gun while ordering around patrons and employees in Spanish.

The suspect left the building on foot with stolen cash, officials said. No one was injured in the incident.

According to authorities, the suspect is described as a tall, large, Latino man that weighs over 200 lbs. and is in his 20s or 30s. He spoke Spanish in a deep voice and was wearing a black Nike hoodie pulled tightly around his face with a black and white bandana, black Nike pants and black and white Nike shoes.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information in this case contact their office tip line at 541-387-7077.