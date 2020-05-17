Auto theft suspect arrested in Keizer after brief chase

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Keizer Police arrested a woman Saturday after they said she tried to elude officers in a stolen vehicle.

Haraja Apa was spotted driving a stolen 2007 Prius by the car’s owner around 10:30 a.m. in Salem, according to police.

Keizer Police located Apa, 20, driving near the intersection of Mainline Drive NE and Salem Parkway NE and attempted to stop her. Apa then drove the Prius onto Interstate-5 but was eventually caught near the Brooks Exit.

Apa was arrested and later taken to Salem Health for further treatment to injuries she sustained in the pursuit. She was charged with Unlawful use of a Vehicle, Attempt to Elude, and Criminal Mischief.

Minor damage occurred to both the Prius and one police vehicle.