Autopsy reports released in Oregon triple homicide

A picture of the suspect being sought in Lane County on June 18, 2021. (OSP)

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A man accused in the killings of his father and two other people in a small Oregon city before he allegedly forced a woman to drive him more than 2,000 miles in her car to Wisconsin last week is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Friday.

The Register-Guard reports Oen Evan Nicholson is suspected of killing three people on Friday including his father, Charles Nicholson, another man at the Mill Casino RV campground; and a woman working at a marijuana dispensary in North Bend.

Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier says autopsy reports released Wednesday found the “manner of death for all three victims is homicide.”

