Avenatti greets prospective jurors for extortion trial

NEW YORK (AP) – California lawyer Michael Avenatti stood to greet about 120 prospective jurors who came to a New York courtroom to fill out questionnaires for his trial on charges he tried to extort millions of dollars from Nike.

Avenatti was later introduced to the jury pool Monday and told to stand and turn around to face them. The questionnaire asked jurors if they have heard anything regarding Avenatti and the charges against him. It also asked if they could judge the case fairly.

Avenatti gained a measure of national fame when he represented porn star Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against President Donald Trump.