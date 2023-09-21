PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police have identified Baby Precious, and the prime suspect in her case, a decade after her body was found at the EFI Recycling center in 2013.

On Thursday afternoon, authorities announced that the baby’s name was Amara.

After years of the case going unsolved, the Portland Police Bureau’s Cold Case Unit reopened the investigation in 2019. Officials said an anonymous source tipped them off to a family connection in December 2021, but investigators spent the next year and a half identifying the baby’s parents and the suspect — Amara’s father, 53-year-old Alnath Omar Oliver.

On Monday, a Multnomah County jury charged Oliver with concealing the birth of an infant, third-degree rape, two counts of second-degree manslaughter and two counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment.

According to PPB, the U.S. Marshals Service also booked Oliver into the Multnomah County Detention Center on the arrest warrant on Thursday.

“While we continue to mourn the death of baby Amara, we hope this significant announcement helps our community with the healing process from this tragedy,” PPB Chief Chuck Lovell said. “I want to express my appreciation for the tenacity of the investigators in this case, and the determination they had to seek justice for ‘Baby Precious.’”

