Bank of America sues Hardesty over unpaid credit card debt

by: , Michaela Bourgeois

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty is facing two lawsuits from Bank of America for not paying credit card debt totaling more than $16,000.

The lawsuits, which were filed in late November 2021, are for $4,707.18 and $11,344.36 in alleged nonpayment.

“When I ran for city council in 2018, like many working people I was reliant on a credit card and built-up debt,” Hardesty said in a statement on Tuesday. “I live alone, without help, and put all of myself into my work at the city. Sometimes that means I neglect to take care of personal matters. I tried to work out a payment plan before with this debt that didn’t work out and intend to pay this off.”

As commissioner, Hardesty approves the city’s budget, along with the rest of the council.

