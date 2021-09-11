Barn engulfed by 3-alarm fire near Gaston

Firefighters were able to save a nearby house from being burned. (Forest Grove Fire & Rescue)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A large fire erupted and destroyed a 1,000-square foot barn in the early morning hours Saturday near Gaston, fire officials said.

Just before 4 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a fire on Northwest Kiacut Road. When they saw flames from miles away, they called for backup, Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said.

Fallen, live power lines slowed the firefighters’ response and led them to call for more help.

Fire officials said “other circumstances” on the scene also slowed down their battle against the blaze.

Despite complications, firefighters said they were able to save the nearby home from burning. One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion, officials said.

This is a developing story.