Barstool Sports fundraiser helps support small Chicopee business during pandemic

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Atlas Pub & Kitchen in Chicopee is one of the latest businesses to receive financial aid from The Barstool Fund.

The Barstool Fund, created by Dave Portnoy, has helped raise more than $20 million for more than 85 small businesses struggling across the country. 22News spoke with Portnoy and asked the Massachusetts native how Atlas Pub & Kitchen became one of them.

“They submitted and we liked the story,” Portnoy said. “What we look for is a business that has a track record of success. The Atlas story spoke to us, obviously, Massachusetts-based companies have a soft spot for me, so it seemed like a good fit for us.”

Full interview:

As many businesses did during the pandemic, Atlas had to adapt. They changed their identity from being known as just a pub prior to COVID to now adding a kitchen where their pool tables once stood in order to stay open.

“Trying to pay the bills and everything right now, with everything the way it is,” Owner William Herchuck said. “The governor just reduced us to 25 percent. It’s hard so for us to get that money right now. It’s huge, it’s really nice.”

Portnoy added that the funding will continue for as long as needed.

“Finally somebody’s looking at them and saying ‘hey we want to help’ so anytime we place the calls to these owners like Atlas it’s an emotional moment,” he told 22News.

“Why it was us? I don’t know but like I said, he liked our story line and it’s huge,” Herchuck said.

For more information and how to contribute to the fund, click here.