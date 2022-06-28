PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As congressional hearings on the January 6 Capitol attack continue, KOIN 6 News dug into court documents on some of the Oregon and Washington men who face charges for the attack.



A sentencing hearing for Battle Ground resident Jeremy Grace has been set for July 8. Grace faces two months in jail, a year of supervised release, plus community service and a fine related to the riot. His father Jeffrey Grace has a plea hearing scheduled for the end of July.

Jeffrey Grace was arrested on February 4, 2021, after federal investigators said they received a tip from an acquaintance of the father and son that the two flew to Washington D.C. and were in the U.S. Capitol building on January 6. When an FBI agent contacted Jeffrey Grace, he allegedly told the investigator he and his son attended the rally, but they were separated after it and that he then started walking toward the Capitol with a group of people, eventually entering the building from the north side through an open door.

Jeremy Grace was arrested on May 26, 2021. Federal investigators said that during an interview with a federal agent, Jeremy Grace allegedly said he and his father were separated and that while he walked toward the Capitol, he did not go inside. However, a video showing both Jeremy and Jeffrey Grace inside of the Capitol together emerged during the federal investigation, and the video appeared to have been taken by Jeremy, according to authorities.

Meanwhile, a lawsuit filed against the Proud Boys is delayed as the district looks to serve the final two defendants with paperwork, including Marc Anthony Bru of Vancouver. According to court documents, Bru is accused of threatening attorneys by mail.

Federal authorities received a tip that Bru traveled to D.C. and had potentially participated in the riot, according to a statement of facts drafted by an FBI agent. Investigators then allegedly recognized Bru in photos and videos from the riot, including a video that allegedly showed him grabbing a police barricade and photos of him inside the Capitol building. Bru’s cell phone records also showed he was using a cell site in the area, including the U.S. Capitol, according to court documents.

Additionally, eastern Oregon resident Jonathan Peter Klein, has filed for a civil case against him to be dropped — claiming others had taken down “do not enter” signs at the Capitol and that he did not know he could not go inside.

Jonathan Peter Klein, and his brother Matthew Klein, were arrested March 23, 2021. Both allegedly forced a secured Capitol door open and pleaded not guilty to a number of federal charges including conspiracy, obstruction, destruction of government property and disorderly conduct.