PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Video obtained by KOIN 6 News of the investigation into an alleged catalytic converter trafficking ring shows moments of stolen catalytic converters seized as evidence.

Authorities formally announced the late July indictments of more than a dozen people on Thursday in connection with the bust, which was initially reported by KOIN 6 News last week.

Beaverton police say detectives first learned of the operation in late 2021, which they allege was led by Brennan Doyle and Tanner Hellsbusch, both of whom have been charged with one count of racketeering and multiple counts each of aggravated theft and money laundering, among other charges.

The first video obtained from Beaverton Police Department shows an officer documenting a property in Canby that has a house with a swimming pool. The video then shows evidence technicians cataloging what we’re told are some of the catalytic converters stolen across the region.

The investigation also took place in Aurora off of Highway 99, where police video shows a warehouse containing stacks and boxes of catalytic converters.

Beaverton police detectives say the organization capitalized on the increased price of rhodium, platinum and palladium, which are valuable metals found in catalytic converters. Detectives added rhodium is valued at more than $14,000 an ounce — or about eight times the price of gold.

Authorities say on March 1, 2022, more than 100 catalytic converters were found in Hellbusch’s vehicle during a traffic stop, worth a street value of more than $80,000.

Detectives were also honing in on Doyle as the alleged ring leader around that time, according to authorities. Doyle is accused of having trafficked more than 44,000 catalytic converters since January 2021 — which officials say is roughly worth about $22 million.

Authorities say many of the thefts, focused mainly in the Portland metro area, spanned six Oregon counties along with parts of Washington, Nevada, California, Texas and New York.

In a press conference on Thursday, Matt Henderson of the Beaverton Police Department described the difficulties investigators faced in uncovering the case.

“You see folks laying underneath a vehicle and they could be in and out 30 seconds to two minutes, like a NASCAR pit crew,” Henderson said. “And then once it’s out from that vehicle, we don’t have a way to track it.”

Meanwhile, Beaverton Police Chief Stacy Jepson thanked residents in Washington County for their patience in the investigation.

“I know it’s been frustrating to see this type of criminal activity continually happen with seemingly no end in sight. And we understand the financial burden and inconveniences put on everyone who has been a victim of this criminal organization,” Jepson said. “Your patience has allowed us to take this organization down from the top instead of just scratching the surface level.”