Beaverton police investigate crash involving driver and pedestrian

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Beaverton police department is investigating a crash that occurred Sunday evening involving a driver and pedestrian.
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at around 7:30 p.m. on Southwest Canyon Road.
KOIN 6 News has reached out to Beaverton Police Department for more information.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
