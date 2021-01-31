Beaverton School District offers COVID-19 testing for students

PORTLAND, Ore. – Beaverton School District is offering COVID-19 testing every Tuesday for students who are showing symptoms of the virus.

The tests are limited to students between the ages of 12 and 18.

The testing site will be at the Merlo Station school-based health center. Students will need to make an appointment by calling (503) 941-3210 before receiving testing.

Beaverton School District is working on a hybrid learning model to bring kids back to the classroom later in the spring of 2021. No dates have been set yet.