PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nurses at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend voted Sunday to authorize a strike, citing issues with working conditions, lacking affordable health care and poor wages, according to union officials.

The vote closed at 5 p.m. on Sunday and saw a record turnout with almost all of the 962 nurses at St. Charles voting, nearly unanimously, to authorize the strike.

According to the Oregon Nurses Association, the nurses at St. Charles have been in contract negotiations since December 2022 and have met 14 times.

“Nurses at St. Charles have spoken clearly and loudly in one voice,” said Erin Harrington, an ICU nurse and chair of the St. Charles Bargaining Unit. “Management has failed to take our contract negotiations seriously. They have failed to come to the table with reasonable offers and have failed to listen to the serious concerns of their nursing staff. The truly overwhelming results from this strike authorization vote are proof that nurses are standing together for the benefit of our patients, our community, and our hospital.”

Nurses have also complained about the hospital being sorely understaffed leading to missing more than a reported 42,000 legally required rest and meal breaks during 2022.

“St. Charles has been hemorrhaging nurses for years,” said Joel Hernandez, an operating room Nurse and Vice-President of the ONA Board of Directors. “Since 2018, 549 nurses have left the bedside at St. Charles due to unsafe working conditions, including unsafe staffing levels. It is simply unsustainable. Something must be done to improve conditions so that we can stop bleeding staff and recruit new nurses to replace the ones who have left.”

Currently, the Oregon Nurses Association said that St. Charles is recruiting over 300 positions and is even closing beds due to staff shortages.

Negotiations are set to continue in the coming week while nurses said they will be preparing for the strike, after St. Charles is given a 10-day warning by the Oregon Nurses Association, giving them time to prepare and stop admissions, the strike will begin.

“Strikes are always a last resort, never a first resort. But the unsafe working conditions at St. Charles Medical Center have become so serious, and the lack of action from management so glaring, that the nurses have been forced to issue a code red,” said Randi Weingarten, President of the American Federation of Teachers, ONA’s national union. “Patient care, and the rights of the workers who help them, is at stake. The 1.7 million members of the American Federation of Teachers have your back. We are with you in this fight for a fair contract and we will be with you, in solidarity, for as long as it takes to win.”

St. Charles owns four hospitals and almost 50 clinics and is the largest employer and healthcare provider in the area.