‘It’s time to end America’s longest war’: Biden delivers remarks on removal of troops from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden detailed the timeline to withdraw U.S. troops from America’s longest war, saying the Sept. 11 attacks “cannot explain” why troops should remain in Afghanistan 20 years later.

“We cannot continue the cycle of extending or expanding our military presence in Afghanistan hoping to create the ideal conditions for our withdrawal, expecting a different result,” Biden said. “I am now the fourth American president to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan. Two Republicans. Two Democrats. I will not pass this responsibility to a fifth.”

Biden said the U.S. cannot continue to pour resources into an intractable war and expect different results.

Biden said he consulted with allies, military leaders, lawmakers and Vice President Kamala Harris to help make his decision to withdraw all U.S. troops by Sept. 11. Notably, he mentioned he talked to former President George W. Bush the day before the speech, to discuss the exit from Afghanistan.

“It is time to end America’s longest war,” Biden said. “It is time for American troops to come home.”

On Tuesday, Biden decided to leave American troops in Afghanistan beyond the May 1 deadline negotiated with the Taliban by the Trump administration and make the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks the new goal.

To date, there are 2,500 remaining troops in Afghanistan.

“It’s going to be hard to meet the May 1 deadline,” Biden said in late March. “Just in terms of tactical reasons, it’s hard to get those troops out.” Tellingly, he added, “And if we leave, we’re going to do so in a safe and orderly way.”

He is emphasizing that his administration will continue to support peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban and assist international efforts to train the Afghan military.

“We will not conduct a hasty rush to the exit,” Biden said.