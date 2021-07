The bird was clutching a dead fish at the scene

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials say a bird is to blame for a brush fire in Gresham.

The blaze started near the Chinook Landing entrance, where crews found a dead bird still clutching a dead fish at the scene. They think the bird was flying off with its fresh food when it crashed into a powerline.

That powerline then sparked and started the fire. Crews were able to keep the fire at just two acres, and no buildings were damaged.