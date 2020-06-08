Black community groups lambaste lack of diverse leadership

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A letter signed by black community groups was sent to Portland’s mayor, police chief, city council and police union on Saturday.

By Monday at noon, the city’s white police chief, Jami Resch, had announced her immediate resignation and was replaced by Charles “Chuck” Lovell, a black police lieutenant.

What happened in the ensuing hours remains unknown at this time, but the scathing letter from three groups — Word Is Bond, the Coalition of Black Men and Black Male Achievement Portland — chastised the city’s leaders for a lack of transparency as it hit on major concerns of communities of color as protests against police brutality and lack of accountability continue to roil across the nation.

“This system, with its multiple-layered processes to ensure the utmost transparency, opportunities, and inclusiveness that has been promised, reeks of internal nepotism that perpetuates itself,” the leaders of the civic groups wrote. “It is exclusive of community oversight, diverse staff, and at best marginalizes the contribution of equity professionals.”

The letter went on to say that despite the promises for real transparency, improved recruitment and retention focus, in addition to the public statements from Mayor Ted Wheeler and Resch, “things remain the same.”

The groups pointed out the bureau’s search for an assistant chief to replace Ryan Lee resulted in the appointment of Mike Krantz, calling it “a blatant ‘whitewashing’ attempt in the Bureau’s upper ranks,” and claimed there were three captains of color who were also qualified, yet not considered.

“This is a direct example of the lack of understanding in how to build trust and a direct affront to the legitimacy in process, ironically, the kind of example that initiated and drives the current protests,” the letter continued.

Wheeler and other city leaders not addressing this problem within Portland’s police “produces concrete examples of how the lack of fundamental process flow is missing and underscores the reasons by the community distrusts the bureau,” the writers of the letter said.

More than 100 protesters were arrested over the weekend, nearly all of them near the Multnomah County Justice Center and the police fence surrounding it. By KOIN 6 News’ count, more than 200 have been arrested since May 29. However, many of the Black Lives Matter protests across the city have been peaceful, including the ones that went to Portland’s Waterfront and Irving Park in Northeast.

Read the full letter below: