Black smoke pours out of SE Portland home’s basement

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters tackled a basement fire in Southeast Portland Friday afternoon.
Portland Fire and Rescue crews arrived at a home on the 1300 block of SE Birch Street to find black smoke coming out of a basement door. Firefighters initially had difficulty getting inside to search the home due to the poor visibility, but as smoke cleared they were able to make sure no one was inside.
No injuries have been reported yet from the fire.
Firefighters were using “large positive pressure ventilation” fans to clear the smoke from inside the home.
KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.
