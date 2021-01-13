Blackstreet Bakery launches new initiative to #SpreadTheLove

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local vegan pop-up bakery that provides economic opportunities to Black Portland residents is launching a new initiative to #SpreadTheLove across the community.

“At Blackstreet Bakery — we provide economic opportunities to Black Portlanders in plant-based baking and we honor the history of the North and Northeast Portland as the historic home or Portland’s Black community,” said Cameron Whitten the founder and CEO of Brown Hope, a racial justice non-profit.

Brown Hope founded ‘Blackstreet Bakery in 2018, Whitten said, “following an incident when a Black woman was refused service from Back to Eden Bakery… Following calls to boycott Back to Eden Bakery, supporters in Portland pledged donations to create a Black-owned vegan bakery.”

Now, the vegan pop-up bakery continues to provide ongoing employment and training to Black Portland residents.

“We have a real commitment for black folks who want to learn a new skill and get paid well for that work,” Whitten added.

Amid the pandemic, Blackstreet Bakery sells its baked goods at pop-ups every other week and offer contactless delivery every Thursday. This year, the bakery is launching its’ new initiative called #SpreadTheLove.

“Blackstreet Bakery was really blessed to get love and support from the community last year a lot of Portlanders took action in support of Black Lives Matter and we really want to start 2021 off by spreading the love,” Cameron said. “So we’re creating this initiative where people can nominate someone who has made an impact spreading love, spreading community and we will be donating a dozen cookies to those people.”

The first batch of free cookies went to the owner of Mimi’s Fresh Tees and co-founder of PDX Love Over Hate Kahmelah Adams.

“It’s more than just a cookie,” Adams said. “It shows that I see you. I hear you. I’m thinking of you. Here’s a cookie we support you. It’s such a great gesture to show the love of the community.”

“I know that when I find connection with amazing people like Mimi’s [Fresh Tees], amazing people that work at Blackstreet Bakery, I am reminded that there is a community here for me,” Whitten added.

Whitten says Blackstreet Bakery’s goal is to sell their products in stores, café’s and restaurants, and hopefully have their own storefront by next year.

Blackstreet Bakery’s next pop-up sale is scheduled for January 22nd at the Alberta Co-op.

If you’d like more information on how to nominate someone to receive a dozen free cookies, check out Blackstreet Bakery on Instagram.