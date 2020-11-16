Blanchet House accepting extra food from restaurants to feed houseless

The plea for donations come as Gov. Brown's new "freeze" restrictions on restaurants take effect this week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland nonprofit helping the houseless is accepting food from restaurants that are closing or downsizing as Oregon’s new COVID-related restrictions are set to take effect this week.

The Blanchet House in downtown Portland is asking local restaurants and small businesses that are facing refrigerators full of food to consider donating unexpired food to them so they can serve it to those in need.

The food will be prepared by the Blanchet’s staff and served by volunteers to those who are houseless or are food insecure.

Furthermore, anything left over will then be fed to animals at Blanchet Farm in Carlton, where men who used to be houseless are building on recovery from addiction, according to the nonprofit.

Local restaurants interested in participating can call Blanchet House at 503.242.4340 or email info@blanchethouse.org. Click here for more information.

Gov. Kate Brown’s “freeze,” which was announced late last week, shuts down indoor and outdoor dining at restaurants and allows only takeout orders across the state for at least two weeks starting Wednesday.