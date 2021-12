PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Southbound Interstate 5 is closed at Ashland exit 14 due to “blizzard conditions,” at the request of California, ODOT said

Earlier, officials closed I-5 southbound at Weed as inclement weather led to disabled vehicles along the road south of Redding.

I-5 northbound, north of Redding is also closed.

Officials warn those driving to California to delay travel in the area.