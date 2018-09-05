Body found in trunk of burned car in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A car fire in North Portland on Monday morning quickly turned into a homicide investigation after authorities discovered a body in the trunk.
What led up to the car fire is still a mystery, but an employee at a nearby business told KOIN 6 News surveillance footage caught two men lighting the Chevrolet Impala on fire before speeding off in a truck.
Originally, Portland Fire and Rescue responded to the 6200 block of North Marine Drive near Bybee Lake Road at 1:01 a.m.
Once the fire was extinguished, fire officials found the body inside — prompting police to investigate the suspicious death.
The victim was later identified as 28-year-old Andrew Hathaway. The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined he died of homicidal violence.
Authorities also got a search warrant for the burned car and seized it as evidence.
KOIN 6 News talked to the car’s registered owner, who said she lent the car to her ex-boyfriend.
Sgt. Chris Burley is asking that businesses in the area with surveillance cameras send their footage to police.
“While your camera may not get a picture of the actual crime scene,” he said. “If your business has video of North Marine Drive and shows cars coming and going around 1 a.m., the police bureau wants to hear from you.”
An employee at a nearby business aid officers already have surveillance footage form them in their possession.
The burning car was found at the entrance of a distribution center, which appears to be owned by Boise Paper. It’s private property, but it’s unclear whether access was restricted to enter.