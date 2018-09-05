Body found in trunk of burned car in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A car fire in North Portland on Monday morning quickly turned into a homicide investigation after authorities discovered a body in the trunk.

What led up to the car fire is still a mystery, but an employee at a nearby business told KOIN 6 News surveillance footage caught two men lighting the Chevrolet Impala on fire before speeding off in a truck.

Authorities found a body in a burned car early Wednesday morning, Sept. 5, 2018. (KOIN)

Originally, Portland Fire and Rescue responded to the 6200 block of North Marine Drive near Bybee Lake Road at 1:01 a.m.

Once the fire was extinguished, fire officials found the body inside — prompting police to investigate the suspicious death.

Andrew Hathaway, 27, was found dead in the trunk of a car on Sept. 5, 2018. (PPB)

The victim was later identified as 28-year-old Andrew Hathaway. The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined he died of homicidal violence.

Authorities also got a search warrant for the burned car and seized it as evidence.

KOIN 6 News talked to the car’s registered owner, who said she lent the car to her ex-boyfriend.

Sgt. Chris Burley is asking that businesses in the area with surveillance cameras send their footage to police.

“While your camera may not get a picture of the actual crime scene,” he said. “If your business has video of North Marine Drive and shows cars coming and going around 1 a.m., the police bureau wants to hear from you.”

An employee at a nearby business aid officers already have surveillance footage form them in their possession.

The burning car was found at the entrance of a distribution center, which appears to be owned by Boise Paper. It’s private property, but it’s unclear whether access was restricted to enter.