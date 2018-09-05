Body found in trunk of burned car in North Portland

by: Elise Haas, Trevor Ault and KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A car fire in North Portland on Monday morning quickly turned into a homicide investigation after authorities discovered a body in the trunk. 

What led up to the car fire is still a mystery, but an employee at a nearby business told KOIN 6 News surveillance footage caught two men lighting the Chevrolet Impala on fire before speeding off in a truck. 

Authorities found a body in a burned car early Wednesday morning, Sept. 5, 2018. (KOIN)

Originally, Portland Fire and Rescue responded to the 6200 block of North Marine Drive near Bybee Lake Road at 1:01 a.m.

Once the fire was extinguished, fire officials found the body inside — prompting police to investigate the suspicious death.

Andrew Hathaway, 27, was found dead in the trunk of a car on Sept. 5, 2018. (PPB) 

The victim was later identified as 28-year-old Andrew Hathaway. The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined he died of homicidal violence. 

Authorities also got a search warrant for the burned car and seized it as evidence.

KOIN 6 News talked to the car’s registered owner, who said she lent the car to her ex-boyfriend.

Sgt. Chris Burley is asking that businesses in the area with surveillance cameras send their footage to police.

“While your camera may not get a picture of the actual crime scene,” he said. “If your business has video of North Marine Drive and shows cars coming and going around 1 a.m., the police bureau wants to hear from you.”

An employee at a nearby business aid officers already have surveillance footage form them in their possession.

The burning car was found at the entrance of a distribution center, which appears to be owned by Boise Paper. It’s private property, but it’s unclear whether access was restricted to enter.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau non-emergency line at 503.823.3333.

