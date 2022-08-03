PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was found dead northeast of Lacamas Lake Tuesday, not far from where the truck of a missing man was located in mid-July, police said.

Clark County Search and Rescue and the Vancouver Police Department found the remains in a densely vegetated area between the Lacamas Heritage Trail and Lacamas Creek.

The body was about a half mile from where the pickup of missing man Kevin Osterkamp had been found on July 18. Osterkamp had not been seen since June 22 and his truck was found abandoned in the Lackamas Regional Park lot.

When his pickup truck was towed from the Lacamas Regional Park lot in mid-July, it had reportedly been sitting there abandoned for over a week.

Search and rescue personnel had been combing the area for four days searching for Osterkamp before they found the body.

The Vancouver Police Department said the Clark County Medical Examiner will identify the body and determine how the man died. At this time, police said they do not suspect foul play.