Body of escaped inmate found in Yamhill River

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The body of an inmate who escaped from prison was found in the Yamhill River on Sunday.
A fisherman had reported a body in the Yamhill River on the east side of the Willamina around 3:30 p.m. Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the scene and the West Valley Fire Department’s High Angle Rescue Team recovered the body.
The body was identified as 48-year-old Jesus Adrian Rodriguez. Rodriguez escaped from the Sheridan Minimum Security Camp the day before his body was found. No foul play is suspected.
