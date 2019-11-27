Closings
Forest Grove Sch. Dist.

Body of escaped inmate found in Yamhill River

News

Jesus Rodriguez escaped prison one day prior

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic waterway_172225

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The body of an inmate who escaped from prison was found in the Yamhill River on Sunday.

A fisherman had reported a body in the Yamhill River on the east side of the Willamina around 3:30 p.m. Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the scene and the West Valley Fire Department’s High Angle Rescue Team recovered the body.

The body was identified as 48-year-old Jesus Adrian Rodriguez. Rodriguez escaped from the Sheridan Minimum Security Camp the day before his body was found. No foul play is suspected.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget