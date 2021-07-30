Body of missing kayaker found in Fall Creek Reservoir

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The body of a man who went missing while kayaking was found Friday morning at Fall Creek Reservoir, deputies with the Lane County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Glenn Hornsby, 53, of Eugene, went kayaking on the reservoir at about 9 a.m. Monday, police said, and he told his friends just a couple hours later he would soon be home.

When he never arrived, the family went to the reservoir and found his car parked along Big Fall Creek Rd. Lane County search and rescue personnel located Hornsby’s kayak upside down and his dog nearby, and he was reported missing.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Friday, local authorities were notified of a body in the water at Fall Creek Reservoir.

The sheriff’s office is working with the county medical examiner to determine a cause of death. There are no signs of foul play currently, police said.