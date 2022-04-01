PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man’s body has been pulled from the Willamette River in Corvallis, and authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says they were alerted to a body floating in the Willamette River in the area across from 1st and Jackson Street in Corvallis around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Deputies were able to find and recover the body once they responded with their marine patrol boat.

The Benton County Deputy Medical Examiner determined the man has been dead for approximately four days.

BCSO described the unidentified body as a white man about 6-foot-tall. His whole upper torso appeared clean-shaven but he had a small patch of hair on his chin. They also say he was wearing what appeared to be a black compression sleeve over his left knee and was wearing size 11.5 hiking-type shoes that were grey and labeled with “Kwong Wah.” He was wearing tan cargo-style shorts.

The man reportedly had a single tattoo on his left shoulder of a cross, appearing as black with no added colors. He had no surgical type scars or any obvious injuries, BCSO says.

Anyone with information is urged to contact BCSO Detective Matt Moser at matthew.moser@co.benton.or.us or call 541.766.6774.